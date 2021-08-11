Greg Almost Contacted Katie

According to Greg, he told Katie at After the Final Rose that he nearly reached out to her after their messy split, but he didn’t want to disrespect Blake. He also admitted to Nick that he told his family there was a “slight possibility” that he and Katie could reunite.

“There was some ounce of hope,” he said. “Because I just felt like how real it was for me. And I know it was real for her as well. And, you know, especially leading up to those moments, I just wanted to believe, if we were meant to be, we’re gonna find a way at the end of the day. … I just felt in my heart, you know, we were meant to be it was gonna happen.”

He added that he was “trying to contact producers left and right” when he got home from New Mexico. “I trying to figure out what was happening and they wouldn’t really tell me much, obviously, they can’t,” he said. “I was desperate to try and find out what was going on. And I think it got to a month or so and I just kind of figured she was either with Blake or Justin. … Popping back on Instagram, she looked happy. And I was like, ‘Damn, she’s definitely with someone.’”