2016

Pompeo revealed during a 2021 episode of her “Tell Me” podcast that she argued with Denzel Washington when he directed a season 12 episode.

“He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell [the other actor] what to do.’ And I was like, ‘Listen, motherf—ker, this is my show, this is my set. Who are you telling? Like, you barely know where the bathroom is,’” she recalled of the Oscar winner. “I have the utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything, but like, yo, we went at it one day. Working with Denzel was amazing. He went nuts on me.”