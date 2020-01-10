April 2016

Six years after the initial incident, Heigl admitted she shouldn’t have withdrawn herself from Emmy contention. “I didn’t feel good about my performance. There was a part of me that thought, because I had won the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material. And I just didn’t have that that season,” she said on The Howard Stern Show in April 2016. “I was treating it a little black and white and taking it a little personally, but I think there were 12 series regulars on that show, and everybody deserved their juicy, dramatic, emotional season.”

“I was really embarrassed. So, I went in to Shonda and said, ‘I’m so sorry. That was not cool. I should not have said that.’ And I shouldn’t have said anything publicly,” she continued. “But at the time, I didn’t think anybody would notice … I just quietly didn’t submit. Then it became a story, and then I felt obligated to make my statement. And … shut up, Katie. I should have been like, ‘It’s personal, whatever.'”