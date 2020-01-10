August 2018

Sara Ramirez left Grey’s Anatomy in 2016 after playing Dr. Callie Torres for 11 seasons. While Rhimes claimed in August 2018 that she invited Ramirez back to reprise her role for the season 14 finale, the Madam Secretary star told a different story. “Let me tell you something: we tried,” Rhimes said in an Instagram video to fans. “CBS has a hold of her because she’s on another show, and we can’t get her. But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home, Callie.”

In September 2018, Ramirez tweeted: “For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork ‘s court.”