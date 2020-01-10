July 2009

After five seasons, Knight, who played George O’Malley, announced that was leaving the medical drama. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July 2009, the actor said that he and Rhimes had a “gradual breakdown of communication” over the years. “My five-year experience proved to me that I could not trust any answer that was given [about George],” he said. “And with respect, I’m going to leave it at that.”

Knight also alleged during the interview that Rhimes was “concerned” about him coming out “so close” to Washington’s headline-making slur.

Rhimes denied his claim: “I said, ‘If you want to come out, that’s awesome. We’ll totally support that.’ And then he went away, thought about it, and came back and said, ‘I’m going to make this statement.’ I remember saying to [executive producer] Betsy Beers, ‘This is our proudest day here. T.R. got to come out, and I got to say to him that it wouldn’t affect his character’ — because he was concerned that he was going to come out and George would suddenly be gay. I was like, ‘We are not going to do that.’ The idea that a gay actor can’t play a straight man is insulting.”