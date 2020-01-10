June 2008

A year after Heigl won an Emmy for her portrayal of Izzie Stevens, the actress withdrew herself from the 2008 race because she didn’t believe her storylines warranted a nomination. “I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention,” she said in a statement in June 2008. “In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials.”

Weeks later, series creator Shonda Rhimes claimed during a TV panel that she wrote “the back half [of season 4] light for Katherine so she could do her movie.”