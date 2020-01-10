June 2019

Pompeo revealed to Variety in June 2019 that she almost quit Grey’s Anatomy during the early seasons because of the on-set culture. “There were many moments. It’s funny: I never wanted off the bus in the year that I could get off. The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behavior, really toxic work environment,” Pompeo explained. “But once I started having kids, it became no longer about me. I need to provide for my family.”

The actress added that after season 10, which aired in 2014, there was “some big shifts in front of the camera” and “behind the camera.”

“It became my goal to have an experience there that I could be happy and proud about, because we had so much turmoil for 10 years,” Pompeo explained. “My mission became, this can’t be fantastic to the public and a disaster behind the scenes. Shonda Rhimes and I decided to rewrite the ending of this story. That’s what’s kept me.”