March 2010

Less than two years after Heigl withdrew herself from the Emmy race, she exited Grey’s Anatomy during the show’s sixth season. “I’m done. We just finalized our agreement,” she told Entertainment Weekly in March 2010. “Everyone had been working really hard to find an amicable and gracious way of letting go and moving on. It’s sad but it’s what I wanted.” The actress also noted to the magazine at the time that she wanted to spend more time with her then 16-month-old daughter, Naleigh, and not “work full-time.”