March 2018

Fans were shocked after ABC announced in March 2018 that Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw were not returning to the show for season 15. (Drew was on the series for nine seasons, while Capshaw appeared on 10.) An insider told Us at the time that a decision was made to “not renew their contracts” over creative changes. Both Drew and Capshaw made it clear via social media that neither of them wanted to leave the show.