November 2020

More than a decade after his exit, Washington reignited his feud with Heigl via Twitter.

“This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech,” he tweeted alongside a photo of his former costar in November 2020.

In a reply to a social media user, Washington added, “Your opinions are your own, but you are a fool, a liberal and misguided feminist to even try and defend this woman. You weren’t there, so die on this hill, whoever you are. She could have cared less about her gay friend. Chandra Wilson knows all about that too.”

A source close to the 27 Dresses star told Us at the time that Heigl “stood up for her close friend twice when Isaiah publicly outed him and called him a f—–t. That’s hate talk, not free speech. She is proud that she stood up for him. Katherine is and always will be an advocate and ally to LGBTQ community.”