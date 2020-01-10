October 2013

Pompeo acknowledged the behind-the-scenes drama during an interview with the New York Post in October 2013. “Hurt feelings, combined with instant success and huge paychecks started things spinning out of control,” she said at the time. “The crazier things got, as I watched all the tumult with Isaiah and then the Katie thing, I started to focus on the work. Maybe it’s my Boston, blue-collar upbringing … I just tried to not pay attention to all the noise around me.”

“It was tough,” Pompeo continued about Heigl. “You could understand why she wanted to go — when you’re offered $12 million a movie and you’re only 26. But Katie’s problem is that she should not have renewed her contract. She re-upped, took a big raise and then tried to get off the show. And then her movie career did not take off.”