April and Jackson’s Top ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Moments of All Time: From the Wedding Objection to the Season 17 Reunion

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Gallery
 ABC via Getty Images
When Jackson Got Hurt in the Explosion (9×24)

Although April was engaged to Matthew at the time, she told Jackson she loved him after believing he might die due to injuries he sustained saving victims in a bus explosion. 

 

“I want you, Jackson. I know I haven’t been fair to you. I’ve really hurt you,” April confessed to the plastic surgeon in his hospital room. “When that bus exploded, I thought you were gone.”

 

A confused Jackson replied, “You’re getting married,” to which April shot back, “Unless you can give me a reason not to.”

