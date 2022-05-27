When Jackson Got Hurt in the Explosion (9×24)

Although April was engaged to Matthew at the time, she told Jackson she loved him after believing he might die due to injuries he sustained saving victims in a bus explosion.

“I want you, Jackson. I know I haven’t been fair to you. I’ve really hurt you,” April confessed to the plastic surgeon in his hospital room. “When that bus exploded, I thought you were gone.”

A confused Jackson replied, “You’re getting married,” to which April shot back, “Unless you can give me a reason not to.”