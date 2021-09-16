ABC Initially Thought ‘Grey’s’ Was Too Derivative

Though an early cut of Grey’s tested well with audiences, the network still didn’t think the show would go anywhere.

“We had three really big pilots that year: Grey’s Anatomy, Lost, and Desperate Housewives,” a former ABC insider noted. “The concern was that Grey’s was very generic, very derivative. And the concern was, how do you make a medical drama break out? Steve [McPherson] also felt, looking at the research, that there was something missing in the characters. They needed to add another younger male character. He wasn’t going to schedule the show until he was happy with what the second episode looked like.”