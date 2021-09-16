Brooke Smith Recalled Getting Fired for Role of Erica Hahn

Smith briefly joined the long-running medical drama for seasons 2 through 5 ahead of her abrupt exit in 2008. In Rice’s book, she recalled how she learned she would no longer be returning to the show and how Dempsey supported her afterward.

“I remember calling [Dempsey] and saying, ‘Oh my God, they said they can’t write for me anymore, so I guess I’m leaving.’” Smith recalled in the chapter preview. “And he was like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re the only one they’re writing for.’ Which, at that time, it kind of did feel that way. But, I guess someone didn’t like that. They gave me a statement [to release about the departure] and I never said it. Patrick said that he actually took it out of his jacket on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and read the statement. He won’t let me forget it. He was like, ‘I defended you, see?’ And it was true.”