The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy’ Book: Patrick Dempsey’s Exit Drama and More

Ellen Pompeo Hated Medical Shows Before Pilot Biggest Grey’s Anatomy Bombshells Revealed
 Gilles Mingasson/ABC/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ellen Pompeo Initially ‘Hated’ Medical Shows Before the Pilot

During the show’s casting process, ABC and Rhimes were keen to bring Pompeo in to read for the starring role, though the actress wasn’t as convinced.

“I said, ‘I hate medical shows! They make me think I’m gonna die all the time,’” the Massachusetts native said in the chapter. “And they said, ‘Please just go meet Shonda.’ So we had lunch at Barney Greengrass in Beverly Hills, and after I met her it was like, ‘I want to do this show,’ I just liked her. We were the same age. This may sound weird, but she’s a Black woman, and I always really feel comfortable around Black people. I married a Black man! And I trusted her. She had a vision for the show.”

