The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy’ Book: Patrick Dempsey’s Exit Drama and More

How the Show Learned to Move On Without McDreamy

Following Derek’s heartbreaking death (before his eventual season 17 cameo), the series creators had to find a way to move the show forward without deterring the fans who adored the Can’t Buy Me Love actor.

“I don’t think there was any way to exit him without him dying,” the Station 19 creator noted. “He and Meredith were such an incredibly bonded couple at that point. It would be completely out of character if he left his kids. There was no exit that would honor that character other than if he were to die.”

