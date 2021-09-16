How the Show Was Originally Pitched

Before the show was filmed, it went through a lot of back-and-forth changes between the writers and the network regarding casting, the show’s title and Meredith’s sexuality.

“I got called into a room with a bunch of people who said, ‘You can’t put a woman on television who had sex with a guy the night before she started work,’” the Crossroads writer remembered via EW’s book excerpt. “Because they said no woman does that, and the kind of woman who does is really trashy. There were all these old men in the room, and I had no idea how to respond. The moment I knew that Betsy Beers and I were going to be friends for the rest of our lives, she opened her mouth and said, ‘I f–ked a guy the night before my first day of work.’ She told the raunchiest story, and none of the men could get away fast enough. And no one ever brought it up again.”