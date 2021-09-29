Isaiah Washington Claims Ellen Pompeo Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Playing His Potential Love Interest

In the book, the actor who played Dr. Burke revealed that he originally auditioned to play McDreamy, as a “Ben Carson character,” referring to the now-retired neurosurgeon and politician.

Washington claims that Rhimes was behind his casting, but Pompeo was not interested in him playing the role that would eventually go to Dempsey. “There’s a rumor out there or something that Ellen didn’t want me to be her love interest because she had a Black boyfriend,” Washington said in the book. “The context is that she’s not into white men.”

Pompeo was dating record producer Chris Ivery at the time, who she would go on to marry in 2007.

“I guess she implied that her boyfriend may have had a problem with her doing love scenes with me, so she felt uncomfortable,” the 100 alum continued, adding that he “supported” her feelings.

Pompeo previously addressed the rumors that Washington was originally cast as McDreamy in a 2013 interview with the New York Post.

“You know they wanted Isaiah Washington to be my boyfriend,” she said six years after Washington was fired from the ABC drama. “Shonda really wanted to put a Black man in the mix. I didn’t think they were really going to put an interracial couple on the show and I didn’t want him. It was too close to home.”

The Old School actress told The Post that she always wanted Dempsey for the part and thought that “once Isaiah did not get the role, it backfired.”