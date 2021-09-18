Katherine Heigl Slams Rumors Behind Her Exit

The star didn’t “refuse” to return to the hit show amid her growing movie career. “I went on family leave and just got to be a [mom], and it changed my whole perspective,” she said in How to Save a Life via the Daily Telegraph. “So before I was due back, I spoke again to Shonda [Rhimes, creator] about wanting to leave. Then I waited at home until I was given the formal OK that I was off the show. The rumors that I refused to return were totally untrue.”

The Izzie Stevens actress added that she considered just reducing her time on the show. “There wasn’t a great way to compromise the work schedule that didn’t negatively affect the crew or the cast,” Heigl, who is now a mother of three, said. “It wasn’t feeling fair to them or the show to ask them to bend around my needs.”