Patrick vs Isaiah

In 2007, Isaiah Washington was fired after allegedly using a homophobic slur on set that many believed was directed at T.R. Knight. In the book, the writers reflected on the day — and how Dempsey was involved.

“Patrick Dempsey would show up exactly the moment he was due on set. One of his favorite lines was, ‘Livin’ the dream. Let’s shoot this,'” writer Harry Werksman said. “Isaiah had been there early. He was always there earlier than he needed to be. That was part of his process. And Isaiah, for whatever reason that day, just took that the wrong way and he went after Patrick. I guess he felt disrespected that he and the crew had been waiting. He went after Patrick, pushed him up against the wall, and said, ‘You can’t talk to me the way you talk to that little [SLUR] T.R.'”

Mark Wilder, who wrote the episode that was filming that day, added, “It was my episode. I think one of them had been late to set one day and the other one then decided to pay him back by being late himself. Then it sort of exploded. They got into an arguing match, and then before you know it they were physically fighting. I was standing there in video village. I’m, like, six feet four inches. I’m bigger than both of them. But I didn’t really jump in right away because I’m like, I don’t know if I want to get involved.”