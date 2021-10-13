Longtime Friends Turned Costars

Pompeo gushed about working with Speedman during his season 18 arc.

“Scott and I are friends,” the Massachusetts native told Entertainment Weekly in October 2021. “We’ve known each other a long time, and we always got along really great. A few years ago, when we were looking for someone to come on, we had the idea for this story, and I thought of him immediately. I was like, ‘I think he would be amazing.’ He was generous enough to come on and we had a great time. And then he was always busy and we wanted him to come back, and it was never the right timing or the story wasn’t right.”

She went on to discuss the show’s “luck” to bring Speedman’s character back this year: “We just have great chemistry. We think the same about scenes. Sometimes network TV is very on the nose and a lot of stuff is very obvious. He and I are always trying to elevate every scene, trying to make it as good as we can. We share ideas and collaborate. So I feel pretty lucky to have him as a scene partner this year.”