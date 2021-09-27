Addison Has Something Jo Wants

Luddington revealed Addison’s return to Seattle is a big deal for Jo, who shifted her focus to being an OBGYN last season.

“She is back and it is kind of like she’s never left before,” Luddington told Entertainment Tonight in September. “I feel like her presence in scenes is that she kind of owns the hospital. I am like, ‘Oh my god, it is Addison.’ But I think we can say that she is working on a really amazing case that Jo is desperate to get in on. It’s always possible there is drama.”