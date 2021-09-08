Crossover Premiere Promises Lots of Drama

“You survived the unthinkable, what are you going to do Meredith?” Meredith’s late mother, Ellis Grey, says in the first trailer for season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, released in September 2021. As the doctor contemplates what’s next, scenes of the Station 19 firefighters getting their rig stolen flash across the screen. The crossover episode also promises a lot of drama — a firetruck crash, an ambulance rescue by foot and a possible character coming back to Grey Sloan.

“Brace yourself for one helluva return,” the voiceover warns. The teaser then flashes to a mysterious male accident victim being transported on a stretcher to the hospital. Moments later Abigail Spencer’s Dr. Megan Hunt runs through Grey Sloan dressed in a yellow frock. “Oh, my God,” Teddy says as Owen makes a worried face at the scene, causing some fans to think the patient could be Martin Henderson’s Riggs. Riggs was last seen in October 2017, but with Dr. Hunt’s return, fans are wondering if Riggs is the patient.