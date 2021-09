Megan Hunt Returns

Owen’s sister will be back. The military vet, who was presumed dead for a decade, moved to Los Angeles in season 14 with her adopted son, Farouk, and her fiancé Nathan (Martin Henderson). She was last seen when she made a surprise visit in season 15 to help a fellow veteran get surgery.

Abigail Spencer will reprise her role as Megan Hunt, making her return on the September 30 premiere.