No More COVID-19

The pandemic’s effect on last season was tough to watch, and the writers have decided that they won’t put the audience through that trauma again, according to Richard Flood, who portrays Cormac Hayes.

“This season, we’re dealing with an alternate universe where COVID has been dealt with and is now gone,” Flood told TVLine in September. “I find a huge amount of freedom not having to wear masks in scenes. Just as an actor, being able to really interact with one another feels easier.”