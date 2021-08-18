Beloved ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Members Are Back to Work!

Paging Ortho!

Several days after Pompeo and Luddington returned to set, the ortho posse was brought back on August 14. Alex Landi (who plays Nico Kim) shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with Chris Carmack (Atticus Lincoln) and Ant Hill (Winston Ndugu), all in their navy scrubs. Landi captioned the pic, “Ortho’s first day,” alongside a #season18 hashtag.

For Hill’s part, he shared a selfie from his trailer via Instagram that day, writing, “Season 18. Day 1. 🙌🏾.” Pompeo — who plays his onscreen sister-in-law — commented, “Let them know @anthilll 🙌🔥.”