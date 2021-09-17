Premiere Details

The premiere is titled “Here Comes the Sun,” per a press release from ABC.

“As the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city’s rebirth post-COVID, the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks,” the ABC synopsis reads. “Meanwhile, Bailey has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she’s having trouble finding viable options. Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement, and Meredith has a surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother‘s past.”

Kate Burton, Peter Gallagher and Abigail Spencer will also appear in the premiere.