The GSM crew is officially back to work! The Friends alum posted a behind-the-scenes video via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 11, getting her makeup done. She captioned the post, “Guess what time it is?? #GreysSeason18 with @deskikole and @animaloney.la.”

Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on the show, also shared a BTS snap from her trailer that day. “Day 1 … collecting lots of BTS pics to post when we premiere,” she wrote via her Stories at the time, alongside a black container that had a sign which read, “Jo Costume Return End of Day.”

Additionally, Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt) shared a selfie via his Story, wearing a “season 17” hoodie. In the pic, he crossed out “17” and etched 18 on the slide, seemingly teasing that Levi will also be returning to the medical series.