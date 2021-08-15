TV

Scrubbing Back in! Everything We Know So Far About Season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Everything We Know So Far About Season 18 Greys Anatomy
Return to Set

The GSM crew is officially back to work! The Friends alum posted a behind-the-scenes video via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 11, getting her makeup done. She captioned the post, “Guess what time it is?? #GreysSeason18 with @deskikole and @animaloney.la.”

 Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on the show, also shared a BTS snap from her trailer that day. “Day 1 … collecting lots of BTS pics to post when we premiere,” she wrote via her Stories at the time, alongside a black container that had a sign which read, “Jo Costume Return End of Day.” 

Additionally, Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt) shared a selfie via his Story, wearing a “season 17” hoodie. In the pic, he crossed out “17” and etched 18 on the slide, seemingly teasing that Levi will also be returning to the medical series.

