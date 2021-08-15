The Writers Are ‘Digging Deep’ to Create Show’s ‘Next Phase’

The network heads previously spoke about what Vernoff’s team had in store for the upcoming season in May 2021 at the ABC upfronts.

“Krista and the team are really digging deep and finding out what that looks like. They are noodling ideas, and I can’t wait to, when we land on what that is to introduce the next phase of Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis told Deadline at the time. “We will find the next version that will take it to the next 18 years. We’re working on for right now, and there’s no better brains to figure it out than Krista and Shonda.”