Are There More New Faces?

ABC announced in July 2022 that Midori Francis would play first-year surgical resident Mika Yasunda, who is “used to being overlooked and underestimated.” Later that month, Adelaide Kane was confirmed as new resident Jules Millin, who, after being raised by “drug addled artist/hippies,” has emerged as the “only real grown-up in the family.”

The network rounded out the new residents with the addition of Harry Shum Jr. The Glee alum will portray Daniel “Blue” Kwan, who is “generous by nature but competitive to a fault,” per ABC. His need to win has become heightened following a “family crisis.”