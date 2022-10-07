How Did the New Cast Prepare?

In October 2022, new residents Alexis Floyd and Adelaide Kane opened up about the “two-week boot camp” they participated in before entering Grey Sloan Memorial.

“They taught us how to suture and how to check heartbeats,” Floyd told E! News. “And how to listen for breath sounds and how to intubate people.”

Kane added that while the training was “insightful,” finally being thrown into a “surgical experience” on the show was “insane.”

“You’ve got the surgical gloves on,” she explained. “You’ve got hands in fake body cavities. There’s so much to touch and pick up and you got so many tools in your hands. It is like a very grown up, very sterile playground.”