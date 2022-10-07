How Does Niko Terho’s Character Connect to Derek Shepherd?

After Terho’s Lucas Adams struggled to keep up with the demands of being a surgical intern during the season 19 premiere, it was eventually revealed that he is one of Patrick Dempsey’s character’s nephews. According to Amelia, Lucas “worshipped Derek.”

“I was looking at how to connect this class to the original fabric of the series without repeating those characters, or retreading story,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told Variety in October 2022. “Derek had all these sisters, who had all these kids — I remember writing about them in the early years of the show. With Addison, I remember writing a conversation where they were talking about Christmas gifts for all of the sisters.”

She added: “Lucas was born of the idea of he’s a little bit of Derek, and he’s a little bit of Amelia: But we didn’t meet Derek and Amelia when they were surgical interns! And this gives us that connection, but brand-new territory.”