New Footage Is Full of Second Chances

The beleaguered residency program has to prove that it has grown and changed — and so do these interns. “We’re all getting a second chance here today. We have to prove the doubters wrong,” Meredith explains to the interns in a September 2022 featurette from ABC, which showed the first footage from season 19.

The hospital had to take the bottom of the barrel. Mer chose the doctors who had potential but may not have gotten into residency programs due to various personal obstacles. She promises that she sees “potential” in all of them.