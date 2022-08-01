Who Are the Returning ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Members?

While Speedman’s future remains up in the air, the original cast members are locked in. Wilson and Pickens will join Pompeo for their 19th year on the medical drama, guaranteeing that Bailey and Webber will remain by Meredith’s side.

While ABC hasn’t released an official cast list for the new episodes, Caterina Scorsone confirmed her return as Amelia Shepherd via Twitter as did Chris Carmack (Atticus “Link” Lincoln), who tweeted that he was at a table read on July 29. Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson) also noted via Instagram that she was heading back to set in late July.

Though unconfirmed, McKidd, Raver, Borelli, Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce) and Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu) are likely to return.