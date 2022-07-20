Will Meredith and Nick Stay Together?

That’s one question that likely won’t be answered until the October premiere, but Speedman previously noted that he’s down to stay on Grey’s as long as they’ll have him.

“Ellen Pompeo really drives what’s going to happen to that story line and whether she wants to stay on the show or not,” he told ET Canada in May 2022. “She’s a great friend of mine and I’ve loved working with her, so I’m in it for the long haul with her. Whatever she wants to do, I’ll join her.”