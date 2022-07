Lucas Adams

Terho’s role as Lucas was announced on July 21. The first-year resident is known as “the charming black sheep of his family,” according to ABC’s character description. “Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match. He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work.”