Chyler Leigh (Lexie Grey)

When: Season 8, Episode 24

How: Lexie died in the aforementioned plane crash.

Why: “Earlier this year, I made the decision that season 8 would be my last on Grey’s Anatomy,” Leigh said in the statement in May 2012. “I met with Shonda and we worked together to give Lexie’s story appropriate closure.”

Whether She’ll Return: Leigh admitted in 2017 that she hadn’t watched Grey’s Anatomy since she left and felt like Lexie’s story wrapped up the way it should.

“I felt like they did justice to the story in the way that it ended. It was that — not Romeo & Juliet — but it was that heartbreak and that moment of surrender, I guess, in letting Lexie die,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, I cried for hours after we had finished filming, just letting it go. It’s letting go a part of yourself, but I think it was handled really well. I thought it was a beautiful way to go. If you’re going to die, die under a fuselage of a plane! Why not, right?”