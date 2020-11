Eric Dane (Mark Sloan)

When: Season 9, Episode 2

How: Sloan died of injuries he sustained during a fatal plane crash.

Why: Dane and Rhimes both agreed that it was time to wrap up McSteamy’s story line.

Whether He’ll Return: It wouldn’t be the first time a ghost has visited Grey’s Anatomy, but Dane didn’t seem down to return in March 2020 when a Twitter user wrote, “Still waiting for McSteamy’s miracle return…”

Dane quipped back, “He’s super dead.”