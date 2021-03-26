Giacomo Gianniotti (Dr. Andrew DeLuca)

When: Season 17, Episode 7

How: Dies on the operating table at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after being stabbed while trying to take down a sex trafficker.

Why: Showrunner Vernoff said in a statement that she believed “the story demanded to be told,” and Gianniotti agreed.

Whether He’ll Return: In an interview with Deadline, Gianniotti hinted that his character will return to the series in some capacity.

“Without telling too much, over the course of these 17 seasons, we’ve had a lot of characters leave, whether their character exited for some reason or whether they died on the show, and we continue to see those people,” he’ said. “We’ve continued to see those people in flashbacks, in dreams, in all kinds of different scenarios, and so, just because DeLuca has died, it doesn’t mean that there’s not other ways for us to see clips and other manifestations of DeLuca in the future. I definitely think there’s a possibility to see DeLuca in the rest of the season, but I don’t know exactly how and can’t comment on how.”