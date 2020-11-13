TV

Grey’s Anatomy’s Biggest Exits Over the Years: Who Quit? Who Was Fired? And Who Is Down to Come Back?

Isaiah Washington Greys Anatomys Exits Who Quit Who Was Fired Who Is Down Come Back
 Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
Isaiah Washington (Preston Burke)

When: Season 3, Episode 25

How: After leaving Cristina (Sandra Oh) at the altar, Burke left the Seattle hospital and founded the Klausman Institute for Medical Research in Zurich, Switzerland.

Why: Washington was fired in 2007 after T.R. Knight revealed that Washington used the word “f—-t” during a fight with Dempsey.

Whether He’ll Return: Washington, who denied being homophobic at the time, returned for a season 10 episode in 2014 to help wrap up Cristina’s story line.

 

