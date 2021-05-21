Jesse Williams (Dr. Jackson Avery)

When: Season 17, Episode 15

How: Jackson decided to move to Boston (alongside April and Harriet, hopefully!) to take over his family’s foundation after becoming increasingly frustrated with how the healthcare system treats people of color.

Why: Williams’ contract came to an end.

“Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift,” showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline after his exit was announced. “Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years.”

Whether He’ll Return: “I don’t know. I’m not being cagey. I think it’s possible,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in May 2021 after his final episode aired. “He’s not dead! He’s still working with the foundation. He’s everybody’s boss. So I think it’s possible. We’ll have to see.”