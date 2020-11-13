Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins)

When: Season 14, Episode 23

How: Arizona moved to New York to reunite Sofia with her other mother, Callie.

Why: News broke in March 2018 that the show wasn’t renewing Capshaw’s contract.

“As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love,” Vernoff said at the time.

Whether She’ll Return: “I feel like that was my home for so long but I don’t watch the show much so I’m not sure how it would be done,” the actress told Metro.co.uk in October 2020. ‘Netflix has given birth to this whole another generation of Grey’s viewers and the funniest part of it is that I haven’t been on the show for two years but nobody knows that. People think I’m still Arizona and I’m still on the show. Nothing has changed.”