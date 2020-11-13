Justin Chambers (Alex Karev)

When: While Chambers was last seen on Grey’s during season 16 episode 8, the actor’s farewell episode was season 16, episode 16. He did voiceovers for the episode.

How: After learning Izzie secretly welcomed his kids, Alex left Jo (Camilla Luddington) to reunite with his ex-wife.

Why: “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement in 2020. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

A source told Us at the time that Chambers “struggled for years because of the grueling schedule of filming Grey’s” and the show took a “toll” on his health.

Whether He’ll Return: The source added that they didn’t kill off Alex to keep the door open for Chambers to return.

Vernoff, meanwhile, addressed the possibility of both Heigl and Chambers returning in April 2020. “When I left the show in season 7, people asked me if there was any chance of me ever coming back,” she said. “I was smart enough to say, ‘Never say never.’ Here I am, so who knows?”