Grey’s Anatomy’s Biggest Exits Over the Years: Who Quit? Who Was Fired? And Who Is Down to Come Back?

Kate Walsh Greys Anatomys Exits Who Quit Who Was Fired Who Is Down Come Back
Kate Walsh (Addison Montgomery)

When: While Walsh was no longer a series regular after season 3, she last appeared during season 8 episode 13.

How: Addison moved to Los Angeles to start her own private practice …

Why: … which launched the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Private Practice. The show ran for six seasons, concluding in 2013.

Whether She’ll Return: “If it’s the right time and the right story line, yes,” Walsh told Pop Culture in 2019. “I always considered Shondaland my home, and particularly Grey’s.”

 

