Kate Walsh (Addison Montgomery)

When: While Walsh was no longer a series regular after season 3, she last appeared during season 8 episode 13.

How: Addison moved to Los Angeles to start her own private practice …

Why: … which launched the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Private Practice. The show ran for six seasons, concluding in 2013.

Whether She’ll Return: “If it’s the right time and the right story line, yes,” Walsh told Pop Culture in 2019. “I always considered Shondaland my home, and particularly Grey’s.”