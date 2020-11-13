Katherine Heigl (Isobel Stevens)

When: Season 6, Episode 12

How: After Izzie was fired, she believed then-husband Alex was to blame and left Seattle. While she returned to try to win him back, Alex turned her away. During season 16, it is revealed that Izzie secretly had Alex’s kids and was living in Kansas.

Why: Heigl’s behind-the-scenes drama on the set of Grey’s started in 2008 when she withdrew herself from Emmys consideration because she didn’t think her season 4 “material” warranted a nomination. There was reported tension between Heigl and Rhimes ever since and less than two years later, the actress finalized her exit deal in the middle of season 6 to spend time with her daughter.

Whether She’ll Return: While Rhimes has dissed Heigl several times over the years, the Suits alum has expressed remorse and a desire to return to the medical drama over the years. In 2019, however, she noted the ship may have sailed.

“I haven’t [thought about Izzie] in years. I don’t know if I would or if I wouldn’t,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July 2019. “I almost feel like that would almost be distracting again to, sort of, what they’ve done with that show in the seven years since I left … and what that’s become and what it is to the fans now. It must feel like it would just be kind of like, ‘Yeah, we already let that go … why are you here?’”