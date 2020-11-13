Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd)

When: Season 11, Episode 21

How: Derek died in part after doctors at a neighboring hospital failed to do a CT scan after he was in a car accident.

Why: Dempsey said he was ready for new challenges and a less demanding schedule after a decade on the series. “It’s 10 months, 15 hours a day,” he told EW in 2015. “You never know your schedule, so your kid asks you, ‘What are you doing on Monday?’ and you go, ‘I don’t know,’ because I don’t know my schedule. Doing that for 11 years is challenging. … What I would like to do is focus on not being spread so thin. Those days are over!”

Whether He’ll Return: Fans were shocked to see Dempsey in the season 17 premiere. He filmed four scenes for the season.