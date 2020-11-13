Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang)

When: Season 10, Episode 24

How: Cristina takes over Burke’s job as the Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery/Chief Medical Officer in Zurich.

Why: “Creatively, I really feel like I gave it my all, and I feel ready to let her go,” Oh told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “It’s such an interesting thing to play a character for so long and to actually get the sense that she wants to be let go as well. [Cristina] wants to be let go, and I am ready to let her go.”

Whether She’ll Return: Oh shut down the possibility of returning to Grey’s during a 2019 interview. “I’m extremely grateful that you’re asking me that question because that means that people are still invested and interested in Cristina Yang – a character who I left six years ago,” she told ET Canada. “There are so many new projects and I’m a different person, and so I’d have to say no.”