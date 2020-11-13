Sara Ramirez (Callie Torres)

When: Season 12, Episode 24

How: Callie moved to New York with then-girlfriend Penny (Samantha Sloyan).

Why: Ramirez opted not to return for season 13 to pursue new jobs.

Whether She’ll Return: While Rhimes claimed in 2018 that CBS wouldn’t let Ramirez return because of her gig on Madam Secretary, Ramirez denied the claims. “For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork’s court,” she tweeted at the time.