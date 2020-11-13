Sarah Drew (April Kepner)

When: Season 14 Episode 23

How: April married her ex Matthew (Justin Bruening) and quit her hospital job to “do God’s work.”

Why: Vernoff provided the same statement for Drew as she did for Capshaw, citing creative reasons for the decision to write off Arizona and April ahead of season 15.

Whether She’ll Return: Drew has been open about how much she loved April and working with her onscreen love interest Jesse Williams, telling Entertainment Tonight in November 2020, “If it were up to me, [April and Jackson] would have been endgame!”

When asked about a return, however, she said, ”That’s a hard question to answer because nobody has asked me to come back, so I can’t answer that. All I will say is that I love my family over there, so I would never say no to the possibility, but it has not presented itself.”