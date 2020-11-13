T.R. Knight (George O’Malley)

When: Season 5, Episode 24

How: George died during surgery after he was hit by a bus.

Why: Knight claimed he and Rhimes had a “gradual breakdown of communication” over the years. “My five-year experience proved to me that I could not trust any answer that was given [about George],” he told Entertainment Weekly in July 2009. “And with respect, I’m going to leave it at that. … There are a lot of people who would like to be in my position. But in the end, I need to be fulfilled in my work.”

Whether He’ll Return: Knight seemingly made amends with Rhimes, appearing on Shondaland’s The Catch in 2016, but he has never expressed public interest in bringing George back as a ghost.